Michael Jerabek passed away surrounded by his family, due to an aggressive battle with Parkinson’s disease on Aug. 31, 2021. He was 65 years old. He spent his childhood on Long Island, N.Y., in New Hampshire, and was a local of Half Moon Bay, Calif., for 33 years. He was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in computer science. Michael worked for over 40 years in the industry including participating in designing the first space shuttle. After working on the space shuttle design at Rockwell in Seal Beach, Calif., he moved to Half Moon Bay with his family and worked at HSQ Technologies for 30 years.
Michael is survived by his wife, Dasha Bogdanoff-Jerabek, daughters Katie Bogdanoff-Jerabek and Michaela Jerabek of Half Moon Bay. He is also survived by his parents, Leonard and Mary Jerabek, of Dover, N.H., his brother Bill Jerabek, his sisters Mary May and Kathleen Jerabek, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews on the East Coast. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations can be made to Parkinson’s Research and Mission Hospice & Home Care (missionhospice.org).
