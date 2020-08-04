Michael died while dealing with Parkinson’s disease. He was 79.
Mike was born to Margaret and John Royer in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Ohio State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. The next year he earned an MBA, and he and his wife, Susan, moved to Cincinnati, where he worked for a number of years with Procter and Gamble.
Through the years Mike became very interested in the stock market. He and Susan decided to relocate to the San Francisco Bay Area, nearer to close family and friends. The move to San Francisco was in 1975, and to Moss Beach in the spring of 1982.
Mike liked the stock brokerage business and made many wonderful friends. He started at Hambrecht and Quist, and eventually retired from Morgan Stanley in 2005 to become a full-time father to son Bradley, who was fighting melanoma.
Mike loved to travel with his family, play golf, bridge, poker and watch horse racing, football and basketball. He was also involved with Cub Scouts and any sports activity in which Bradley was a participant.
While Mike was basically a quiet and shy guy, he was completely devoted to his family, who were equally devoted to him.
Mike is survived by Susan, his wife of 53 years, his sister, Joan Barth, and her children Rick, Sarah (Alec) and Libby (Jim) and her grandchildren James and Kara.
Michael did not wish to have a memorial service. However, donations in his memory may be made to: No Strings Attached, c/o Rich Croce, (650) 438-1514; the Parkinson Research Foundation, 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232; or the nonprofit of your choice.
