Matthew Robinson Baird, 50, was born on Jan. 24, 1970. He passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at his San Gregorio home.
Matt was a fifth-generation San Gregorio resident. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1988. Matt’s witty personality and unique sense of humor kept you laughing and left a smile on the face of every person who came across him. Matt’s true passion was for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and his dogs.
Matthew is survived by his parents, Robinson and Lois Baird, as well as his brother, David, and his family, Julie, Sean and Arron Baird, all of San Gregorio.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.