  1. Home
  2. Obituaries

Matthew Robinson Baird, 50, was born on Jan. 24, 1970. He passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020, at his San Gregorio home.

Matt was a fifth-generation San Gregorio resident. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1988. Matt’s witty personality and unique sense of humor kept you laughing and left a smile on the face of every person who came across him. Matt’s true passion was for the outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, and his dogs.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Robinson and Lois Baird, as well as his brother, David, and his family, Julie, Sean and Arron Baird, all of San Gregorio.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries