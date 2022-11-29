Mathew Hernandez, a resident of Half Moon Bay, passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, in his home. He is survived by his father, John, brothers Michael and Eric, sister-in-law Rosangela, nephew Patrick, nieces Alysabeth and Eleanor, and girlfriend Kara Hugglestone. Mathew was preceded in death by his mother, Terrell, in February 2020.
Mat served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1981, and then graduated from the College of San Mateo in 1983 with an associate of science degree in electronics. He started at Apple two months later where he worked for 15 years, which included patents for cathode ray tube calibration and color detection using Apple monitors and calibration wand. He also developed Laserwriter NT Controller board for Laserwriter II, Apple's best-selling printer ever. He then worked for a year at Topaz Technologies with their wide bed/large format printer. He worked for 18 years (1999-2017) at Fujitsu Computer Products of America, with printers, Wi-Fi printers, and scanners, working with Fujitsu development engineers to build enhanced printers and scanners for the U.S. market. He also worked to implement EPEAT EPA and EnergyStar regulations for U.S. market scanner products. He became Principal Engineer at Fujitsu.
As hobbies, he enjoyed bicycling and sailboat racing for 40 years. Mat passed
away in bed taking a nap. His ashes will be scattered in San Francisco Bay where he enjoyed racing for 40 years. The family is arranging for Naval Military Honors.
