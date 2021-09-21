Mary Lou Plath passed away peacefully, exactly as she wished, at home, in her sleep, surrounded by her children, after a brief battle with cancer.

Mary Lou is survived by her four devoted children Kristy Bassett, Phillip Plath, twins Kelli Plath and Karen Greenhaw, grandchildren Jennifer Rupert, Billy Baldwin, Kyle Vidauri and Kenny Estes, as well as future daughter-in-love Robin Fain and niece Susan Plath.

Mary Lou will be best remembered as “Mom” and for always collecting double hugs, one on each side to keep her balanced. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Because Mary Lou celebrated each day to its fullest, there will be no memorial or celebration of life.

