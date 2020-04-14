Mary Lou Latimer lived a long happy life, from Nov. 17, 1934 to April 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and beloved dogs.
Mary Lou was born in Tacoma, Wash., and had many fond stories of living on the farm in Puyallup with her large extended family and a multitude of critters. Mary Lou met the love of her life and husband of 60 years, William Robert “Bob” Latimer, while at college at the University of Washington. After raising their daughters Cheryl and Terri, Mary Lou and Bob had many adventures traveling in their trailer, fishing and taking the occasional trip to Hawaii or the East Coast, but her collies were her greatest joy.
Mary Lou loved country music (George Strait and Vince Gill) and dancing, and was able to shake her little booty until the day she passed. We were blessed to have our mom, gramma, auntie, godmother and friend with us, and have her memory to carry us and share through the years.
Mary Lou was predeceased by her husband, Bob Latimer, parents Dean and Clara Melville, brother Dean Melville and nephew Ray Melville. She is survived by daughter Cheryl Latimer, daughter Terri Latimer McCartney, grandchildren Andy Ralston, Chris McCartney, Angie McCartney, godsons Coleman and Austin Woerle, nieces Tammy and Kathy, nephew Dean, sister-in-law Darlene, and many cousins in Washington. Burial will be in Ukiah, next to her loving husband.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local animal shelter or adopting a critter. The family would like to thank Fort Bragg Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Bragg Police Department and Mendocino County Sheriff Department for their professional and kind support. We would also like to thank our neighbors in Montara for their friendship and support. We love you all.
