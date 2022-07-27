Mary Leona Aguilar, born Sept. 12, 1926, in Montoya, New Mexico, and formerly from Montara, Calif., passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2022, in Lone, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Maximo and Anita Aguilar, six siblings, and son-in-law Ken Blake (past sheriff of Amador County).
Mary is survived by daughters Linda Patterson (son-in-law Larry Patterson) and Lucia Blake; grandchildren Danette Pugliese, Robert Rodham, Morgan Blake Simpson, Martin Blake, Erin Cuenca and Kegan Patterson; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Our mother (aka Nana Mary and Momma Mary) was the sweetest, kindest, most loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She taught us how to love the Lord, prayed daily for everyone close to her, and the world in general. She was very active in the church and community. Mary was a living saint and took care of family her entire life.
She had sparkling eyes, a laugh that filled a room, and a great sense of humor. She was a sharp dresser and left a lasting impression with everyone she met. Her love runs deep in our veins and her memory is captured in our hearts forever.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 29, 2022, at Holy
Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward, Calif.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.