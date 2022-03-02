Mary F. Bass (Maxwell) of Grass Valley, Calif., passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side at 4:28 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Mary was born on July 3, 1932, in Alva, Scotland, to parents William and Jane Gemmell. She had five sisters and a brother. She was married to William J. Maxwell in 1952, and later married Walter Bass on April 25, 1987.
She loved spending time in her garden, clog dancing, and being with friends and family.
She has two children: son William G. Maxwell, his wife Maryann, grandchildren William Jr., wife Christina, and four great-grandchildren (Jacob, Avery, Leila and Sadie), Bruce Maxwell, Adiena and husband Thomas Burck; and daughter Marlene Barron, grandchildren Brynne Barron, Jerika and husband Mitch Margolis, and Spencer Barron. She is also survived by her brother, Donald Gemmell, of England. She is predeceased by her parents, five sisters, William J. Maxwell, and husband Walter Bass.
Mary was a very loving, caring lady. Spending time with friends and family brought her great joy. The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers. In lieu of a celebration of life, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Foothills or UC Davis in her name.
