Elanor left this world on Aug. 19, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. A longtime resident of La Honda, Elanor loved her life in the redwoods and on the Coastside.
Born on June 19, 1949, in Rock Island, Illinois, Mary Elanor was the second child of eight born to David and Henrietta, and affectionately known as Mary Sunshine. Raised on a farm, and helping the family with their crops of tomatoes, peppers and squash, would instill in her a lifelong love of gardening, growing food and cooking.
She would study anthropology at Southern Illinois University and eventually receive her master’s in anthropology from University of Illinois at Chicago. Her first film would serve as her master’s thesis and chronicled the Gypsy population in Chicago and their relationship with the Russian Orthrodox church. The ‘60s and early ‘70s called for adventure and travel and would lead her on a path of spiritual study within theosophy, comparative religion, science, art and music.
Alongside her sister and partner, she landed in La Honda in 1978, creating a magical life and a home they called Tooke Manor. Over the years they established a study group and center, built a music studio, and eventually founded an independent film company.
Elanor’s greatest joy was sharing her life with her grandchildren. She could be seen scorekeeping at her grandson’s baseball games, taking her granddaughter into Half Moon Bay for swimming and fun, and always reading or creating a story with them.
Elanor was preceded in death by her sister Susan, parents David and Henrietta, and sister Nancy. She is survived by her family, Sergio and Siobhán Togliatti, Pat and Michael Grant, grandchildren Grace, William Guido and Ona, beloved brothers Tom, Dave and Joe, beloved sisters Linda, Anne and Vica, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Elanor’s loving spirit and kind heart will be missed and she touched the lives of many.
A Mass of intention will be said on two dates honoring Elanor’s life: 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of the Pillar and also at 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. The family would love to see you there.
