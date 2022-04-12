Mary Deniz Garcia, lovingly known to her family as ‘Vava’, 105, of Half Moon Bay, passed away at her longtime home in the early hours of April 5, 2022. It is difficult to summarize someone’s life when they have walked this earth for over a century.
Her Coastside roots started long before she came to be. Sometime in the early 1900s, her father, Enos, then single, came to Half Moon Bay, to start a better life. By chance he saw photos of a lovely woman from Terceira, Azores, named Gertrude, who would soon become Mary’s mother.
On Oct. 20, 1916, they welcomed their first child, Mary, to the world. From then on she enjoyed a childhood in San Gregorio, filled with the simple pleasures of life, playing with her three siblings outdoors and attending the old Seaside Schoolhouse. From there she continued her education at Tunitas School.
It is around that time that she met her late husband, Joseph V. Garcia, at a small dance hall. Their relationship quickly progressed, marrying at Our Lady of the Pillar in Half Moon Bay on Oct. 14, 1933, days before her 17th birthday. Despite starting their marriage during the Great Depression, they barely felt the effects, as they lived off the land, harvesting abalone, fish, livestock, and an abundant garden. Mary was a devoted mother to six children, four of whom survived past birth. When the children left home, Mary worked for 12 years at Lenkurt Electronics in San Carlos.
Keeping true to her Portuguese heritage, she was deeply involved in the I.D.E.S., caring for the society's commemorative ribbons, and making cakes that sold for hundreds of dollars at auction. Mary was a devoted member and supporter of Our Lady of the Pillar Church, attending Sunday Mass regularly. A family steeped in tradition, her Christmas rocky road fudge is famous among the Garcias and beyond. In addition to spending time with family, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking and crossword puzzles.
In her later years, you could find her sitting by her picture window, watching all the happenings from pumpkin weigh-offs to Chamarita. To keep her mind sharp, she had a ritual of reciting every family member’s name during her daily rosary prayer. On her 100th birthday, Mary was truly made famous when featured on the "Today show" Smucker’s birthday edition. When asked her secret to longevity, she would exclaim, “I eat a lot of beans” and proceed to chuckle.
Her legacy lives on in her four children, Joseph (Judith) Garcia of Half Moon Bay, William (Bliss) Garcia of Linden, Tennessee, Ronald (Phyllis) Garcia of Half Moon Bay, and Diane Rossa of Half Moon Bay; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and one blessed family.
The family wishes to extend their most heartfelt gratitude to Maria Gica, for her dedicated and superior care for Mary, the last three years.
There is currently no service scheduled. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.