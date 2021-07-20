Mary Ann passed peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on July 12, 2021.

Born Mary Ann Aguiar on May 26, 1952, she was the beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Pimentel for 41 years.

She was the devoted mother of Paul Pimentel and sister of Anthony, Andy, and John Aguiar.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Antonio Aguiar.

She worked tirelessly as a noon duty supervisor for the Half Moon Bay School District for many years. She was a devout Catholic and an active member and participant at church functions.

She fought a long, courageous battle with various illnesses. Mary Ann will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who knew her.

A Funeral Mass for Mary Ann was celebrated at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on July 19, 2021, and she was laid to rest at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mary Ann’s name.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

James Mason
Obituaries

James Mason

James Mason, of Half Moon Bay, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020. Born in Seattle, Wash., on Oct.…

Larry Fortado
Obituaries

Larry Fortado

During the troubling times we are presently having with the fires burning wildly in Californ…

Larry Fortado
Obituaries

Larry Fortado

Larry was born on May 1, 1961, in Marin County. He grew up on the Half Moon Bay Coastside wi…

James D. Lucus
Obituaries

James D. Lucus

James Lucus departed his earthly residence to go to a coveted well-known place. A beloved hu…

Madalena Brazil
Obituaries

Madalena Brazil

Madalena Brazil, 98, passed from congestive heart failure on Sept. 17, 2020. She was surroun…

Craig Dollar
Obituaries

Craig Dollar

Craig Dollar passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in his hometown of Hogansville, Ga. He lived in H…

Don Coats
Obituaries

Don Coats

Don Coats passed away on Aug. 7, 2020. Don was born on Sept. 14, 1935, to the late Roy and M…