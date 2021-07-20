Mary Ann passed peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on July 12, 2021.
Born Mary Ann Aguiar on May 26, 1952, she was the beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Pimentel for 41 years.
She was the devoted mother of Paul Pimentel and sister of Anthony, Andy, and John Aguiar.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Antonio Aguiar.
She worked tirelessly as a noon duty supervisor for the Half Moon Bay School District for many years. She was a devout Catholic and an active member and participant at church functions.
She fought a long, courageous battle with various illnesses. Mary Ann will be dearly missed and never forgotten by all who knew her.
A Funeral Mass for Mary Ann was celebrated at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church on July 19, 2021, and she was laid to rest at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Mary Ann’s name.
