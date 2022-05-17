Mary Alice Mandeville, of Downey, Calif., passed into the presence of God at Coming Home Hospice, San Francisco, on March 8, 2022. She was 89 years old.
A visitor to the Coastside, she is survived by her son, John Mandeville, of Moss Beach, and her daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Jude Damasco, formerly of Half Moon Bay.
She was born on April 4, 1932, in Beckley, West Virginia, to Ada Lee and Roy Williams. She graduated with honors from St. Vincent Nursing School in Los Angeles, on Dec. 18, 1953. She was a registered nurse and a kind healer of her patients, friends and family. She first worked in a hospital and then joined an obstetrics and gynecology practice. Later she worked in a cardiology practice. She believed in supporting public health endeavors, a commitment that was likely made in her first nursing job at the Los Angeles County General Hospital.
She was predeceased by her first husband, William Burke Bowling, USAF; and her second husband, Glendon Mandeville.
The youngest of six siblings, she loved music, learning and art. She played the flute and piano. She was an accomplished craftsperson. She spoke and read Latin, and sacrificed to provide education to her children.
A memorial service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at the Swedenborgian Church, San Francisco, followed by interment in the Columbarium at Grace Cathedral with prayers in the Chapel of St. Francis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Mary Alice Nursing Scholarship of the Mary Wohlford Foundation, P.O. Box 2368, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87504.
