Martin O'Connell, 76, of Half Moon Bay, passed away in the early morning of Jan. 26.
Martin was a beloved father, avid reader and enthusiastic golfer. The son of an Irish immigrant, Martin grew up in New York City and attended Manhattan College before getting a master's from University of North Carolina and a Ph.D. in statistics from Iowa State University. He worked as a statistician in the pharmaceutical industry, helping get new medications to market for the Upjohn Co., Alza Corp., Johnson & Johnson and Impax Laboratories. He was also an active member in the Coastside Men's Club, recently retired from managing the Senior Men's Club golf events.
He is survived by his two children, Maureen and James. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to Coastside Hope.
