Martin "Marty" Depores Williams, 71, of Half Moon Bay, passed away Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. He was born Nov. 23, 1950, in Indiana. Marty will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Marty brought joy to the world through his musical and vocal talent. He shared that talent for well over 45 years with the world and was described as passionate, humorous and unique. Marty’s music will live on in our hearts and souls forever.
He is survived by his daughter, Marti Nikko Bradley, his son, Dominique Alexander Williams, grandchildren Levi and Leila Bradley, son-in-law Steven Bradley, sisters Cecilia Griffin and Bonnita Megginson, and his brother, Todd Williams. Marty also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Marty’s family will be holding a private Celebration of Life for the family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested a donation to: https://gofundme.com/f/martys-wish
