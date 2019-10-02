Markus is extraordinary. He is loved by many and lives on in the laughs and smiles of all that know him.
A devoted family man, a reliable friend, a second-degree black belt martial artist at Kuk Sool Won, an IT entrepreneur, and an all-around kind and joyful person, Markus leaves us to aspire to live like he did.
The amazing Markus Tarkiainen.
Celebration of Life is planned on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Half Moon Bay. Contact dadeegan@yahoo.com for more information.
