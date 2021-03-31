On Feb. 13, 2021, heaven welcomed an angel, our mother, Marjorie “Ann” (Iverson) Myers.
Ann was born in Palo Alto, Calif., on April 24, 1937. As a young girl, she and her parents moved to San Rafael where she was raised. She attended Short School, E Street Grammar School, and San Rafael High School. She always spoke fondly of her years growing up in San Rafael, where she had many friends, some of whom have lasted a lifetime. In high school, she was a majorette in the school band and a member of the Aquatic Club swim team. Following in her father’s footsteps (Native Sons of the Golden West), Ann was a proud member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, Marinita Parlor No. 198.
After graduating from San Rafael High School, she attended College of Marin where she met and married Jack A. Myers. Their life would take them to Reno, Nev.; China Lake, Half Moon Bay and El Granada, Calif.; and, finally, back to Reno. Together with her husband, she raised five children and always had a menagerie of animals, including her beloved duck, Huey, and rescue greyhound, Winter. Her children were her priority and her world. Family gatherings were large, chaotic, and brought her so much joy. Always interested in learning, while living in China Lake she spent many years taking geology classes, loading the family into the station wagon for drives into the wilds of the Mojave Desert.
Ann had a gift of always finding humor, even in the toughest of times, and understood we all have our flaws but that we need to laugh at ourselves sometimes too. “The Frisco Kid,” “Moonstruck,” “Waking Ned Devine,” “ A Christmas Story,” and “ It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” were some of her favorite movies where she found humorous, meaningful characters.
Because of her love of animals, her favorite books included those by James Herriot. She was always meeting people and interested in learning their stories. She had a kind and loving heart that showed up wherever and with whomever she found herself.
Ann will be deeply missed by her children, Kristen Bennett, Dan Myers (Alexandra), Jack Myers (Suzanne), Marye Joshua, and Curt Myers (Sonia), and her eight grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Chester “Ted” Iverson and Margaret “Marge” Iverson, and husband Jack A. Myers.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LBL Equine Rescue (lblequinerescue.org) or Coastside Feral Care (coastsideferalcare.org).
