Mario Piero Pellegrini passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on July 2, 2022, at the age of 90.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Nina Pellegrini, his two sons, Mario G. Pellegrini and Dante M. Pellegrini, three grandchildren, Valentino, Dante Marciano and Ciana, as well as his siblings, Valerie Pellegrini, Robert Pellegrini and Marilyn Hazel Pellegrini.
Mario led a storied life! Born during the Great Depression, he joined the Air Force right after high school and served honorably during the Korean War. He is a graduate of Weber State University, where he was later awarded the Emeriti Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award.
After college, he survived a battle with cancer, which inspired him to create the “Frontiers in Cancer” series for the American Cancer Society. This nationally recognized campaign series included the first television commercials dedicated to cancer risks and the danger of cigarette smoking.
He went on to start his own film company VITA Productions or “LIFE” in Italian. VITA served as a platform for him to produce and direct a long list of award-winning motion pictures, television programs and network commercials over a career spanning more than half a century.
He worked with such stars as Elizabeth Taylor, Jack Lemmon, Sylvester Stallone, Gregory Peck, Dean Jones, Tony Bennett, Johnny Cash, Gloria Estefan, Walter Cronkite and Loretta Lynn, to name a few.
In 1974, he created the NFL/United Way “Great Moments” series. He led the partnership for almost 30 years. He wrote and directed more than 1,000 commercials for the National Football League series as well as commercials for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL Charities, corporate clients and national brand campaigns.
Mario was a speechwriter for and directed U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George Bush, every year, live from the White House.
Mario is a current member of the Directors Guild of America, a status he held in high regard. During his career, he was also a member of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the American Film Institute and the Public Relations Society of America.
Mario was a master storyteller. He loved poetry and would often recite poems for hours at a time. He was tough and strong but sweet and loving to those closest to him. He was also a dedicated husband, father and Papa, who will be greatly missed. He found his faith in his 80th year of life. May he rest in the grace and glory of Heaven.
A Celebration of Life took place in Mario and Nina’s home, hosted by his family, on Sunday, July 10, and a burial service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Miami, Fla., with Caballero Rivero Funeral Services and Woodlawn Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in his name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
