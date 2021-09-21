Marilyn was a lifetime Coastsider who passed away on Aug. 14, 2021.
Marilyn worked operating a day care. She worked in retail for years. She worked with local seniors.
Marilyn loved to garden and travel. She loved coaching and playing softball. Her favorite thing was to walk with her Chihuahua, Nugget, and her friends.
Marilyn was surrounded by family, loving friends and a very supportive community that she was very grateful for. She is survived by her granddaughter, Cassie Martins, and her wife of 32 years, Lisa Lizza. Donations in honor of Marilyn’s memory can me made to the Leukemia Foundation. There will be a celebration of life in October. For information call Lisa at (650)483-6149.
