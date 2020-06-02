Marilyn Frey Juner, born May 27, 1926, passed quietly away on May 28, 2020, at the age of 94. Only one month ago she said her last goodbye to her husband, Bob, to whom she was married for 75 years.
She leaves behind daughter Patty, sons Andy and Michael, and nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
She grew up on City Island, Bronx, New York. She and Bob became high school sweethearts and married when he came home from the war. They started their family, then moved to South San Francisco, Calif., to complete the family and start a service station business. She documented her family’s lives with her hobby of photography and kept a happy, busy house, which was a great place to grow up.
She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Pillar cemetery in Half Moon Bay because of its closeness to the ocean, which she loved. She was the best mom and grandmom a kid could have and will be sadly missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.