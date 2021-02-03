Marie LaPrade died peacefully in her Half Moon Bay home on Jan. 14, 2021, at age 77.
Marie grew up in Brooklyn and Long Island, NY. After graduating from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in New York City in 1964, she moved to the San Francisco Bay Area with her then husband. Marie adored babies, so her 25-year professional career as a registered nurse focused primarily on caring for newborns and their mothers. Her colleagues knew her as Marie Rock.
At the same time, she discovered a talent for art and entered the University of California, Berkeley, to study art and earn a bachelor’s degree. After experimenting with painting and making collages, Marie eventually focused on photography, which became her lifelong passion. After moving to the coast in 1994, she exhibited her beautiful and often mysterious photographs of natural and found objects in group shows at the Coastal Arts League Gallery in Half Moon Bay.
In 1998 Marie married Michael LaPrade, her best friend since college days. They always found ways to make each other laugh, and he helped Marie stay optimistic and resilient through many years of health challenges, as well as being her cook, companion and caregiver.
One of Marie’s biggest adventures was raising her children in England and Switzerland for six years. As a mom, she encouraged her children to love learning and follow their curiosity. Later on, she became an amazing Nana to her two granddaughters, even giving them their first baths in the hospital as newborns. She delighted in helping them grow.
Marie was also active in her local community and valued being part of the Half Moon Bay branch of the American Association of University Women, where she met many of her dearest friends. They saw Marie as creative, gentle, compassionate, an avid and astute reader, and expert at finding beauty in people and the world wherever she went.
Marie is survived by her husband Michael, daughter Heather (and husband Mike), son Michael (and wife Sarah), grandchildren Clara and Laurel, and sister Louise.
Her enormous love will live on in our hearts forever.
