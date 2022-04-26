Marian left this world on April 5, 2022, surrounded by her loving friends and family. We remember her graceful sweetness, her courage, and her kindness toward all people and all living creatures. We remember her smile, and her ability to listen and to give of herself for the benefit and comfort of others. “Mama Me” was a grandmother not just to her three grandchildren, Rene, Maile, and Camille, but she was “Mama Me” to all young people she met and brought into her embrace of love and friendship. A beautiful and loving mother and best friend to her daughter, Betsy, and son-in-law, George, her legacy was to teach us to be good to others, love the earth, and have the courage to walk the Right path always.
Marian left Arkansas at the age of 24 to travel to the island of Moloka’I to be a schoolteacher at Kaunakakai School in 1955. Later she moved to Honolulu, met her husband, Clayton Benham, continued her career in teaching at the Kamehameha Schools, and married Clayton and raised two children, Betsy and Chip. In later years, she opened a travel business and traveled the world, from the Orient and Australia, to Tahiti, Nepal, and many parts of Europe.
She lived in Hawaii for nearly 60 years before retiring to Half Moon Bay to spend the last eight years of her life with Betsy and George and her grandchildren. Marian nurtured her relationship with her relatives from Arkansas, father and mother John and Ruth Mayes, and brothers John and Jim and their families, by visiting them back home often times throughout the years.
In Honolulu, Marian also worked as a wedding director for Central Union Church for several years, was a docent at the Hawaii Theater, and was a member of the Philanthropic Women’s Organization, P.E.O., both in Honolulu and on the Peninsula here in the Bay Area for many years.
Marian was a child of the islands, and, after her many years in beautiful Hawaii Nei, she developed a deep and enduring love for the land, its people, and the Hawaiian culture. It was her true home. And its spirit and its aloha was, and always will be, in her heart.
“He pua, oe na’u, i lei mau ai.” You are a blossom in my lei forever.
Marian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Betsy and George del Fierro, grandchildren Rene, Maile, and Camille del Fierro, and brother Dr. Jim Mayes, and her beloved little doggie, Sweet Pea.
The family cordially invites all to attend a service to remember and honor her life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Community United Methodist Church. A reception at It’s Italia in Half Moon Bay will follow.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.