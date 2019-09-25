  1. Home
Maria Mastrangelo

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of San Mateo County Agriculture Department Deputy Director Maria Mastrangelo on Aug. 25.

Those in the county and agricultural community who worked with Maria understand we have lost a dear friend and valued colleague. She was a leader and teacher who epitomized dedication, commitment and perseverance. During Maria’s 34 years with San Mateo County, she was central in responding to the challenges and needs of San Mateo County’s evolving agricultural community. As an administrator within the office, she was essential in fulfilling fiscal, programmatic and administrative responsibilities as well as locally implementing regulatory changes at the state and federal levels.

Maria had high expectations of staff, but modeled the way by being present and expecting the most from herself. She anticipated and addressed issues in advance and often worked late and on weekends to ensure the work got done — whether that was submitting the budget, preparing a Notice of Proposed Action, or assisting staff with an assignment. Maria was the department’s collective conscience and institutional memory.

For everyone at Agriculture/Weights & Measures, it has been a privilege to have worked with Maria and she is greatly missed.

