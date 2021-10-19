It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Margaret-Ann Clemente on Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 72, from cancer.
Margaret-Ann was born in Paris, France, to Jasper Clemente and Genevieve Clemente, née Figeac in 1949. She received a B.S. in filmmaking and graphic design from American University. She also attended Pratt Institute and received diplomas from École St. Roch and École du Musée du Louvre. She was proud of both her Sicilian and French heritage, had an insatiable curiosity and zest for life that was infectious to all who knew her, and loved to learn.
Margaret-Ann had a passion for art and pursued a career as a fine artist across a variety of media including serigraphs, monotypes, acrylic painting, and drawing. She loved planet Earth and its biotic community. Much of her art focused on endangered animals. She was a member of the California Society of Printmakers, a board member, and editor of their News Brief. She was also a member of the Pacific Art League, Pacifica Art Guild, and Coastal Arts League in Half Moon Bay and an artist-in-residence at Kala Art Institute. Her work has been exhibited at numerous galleries in Half Moon Bay and throughout the Bay Area as well as other national venues. Her work can be found in private and corporate collections in the United States and Europe including a piece in the permanent collection of the Museo Italo Americano in San Francisco.
Writing was a second passion for Margaret-Ann. She edited works of fiction professionally in addition to writing her own short stories and novels.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kincaid; sister Bernadette Clemente and her husband, Richard Weatherly; nephew Ross Weatherly; cousin Rebecca Clemente and her husband, Robert Blomeyer; cousin Anne Clemente and her husband, Milton Dunlap; cousin Dr. Marc Clemente and his wife, Ginny Powers; cousin Gregory Clemente and his wife, Dr. Elly Hann; a host of good, longtime friends; and two cats, Scout and Dill.
