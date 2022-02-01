Madeline Gayle Hart McReynolds, of Half Moon Bay, passed away on Jan. 19, 2022, with her family by her side. Madeline was born in Pocatello, Idaho, of parents Elvis and Dorothy Hart, on Sept. 15, 1937. Paul McReynolds and Madeline were married on April 13, 1957, in Redwood City, and celebrated 64 years of marriage last April.
When they retired, Madeline and Paul moved to Half Moon Bay to a home built for them, which has become known as "the glass house." The two met in a youth group in Redwood City at the First Christian Church when the Hart family moved into the Bay Area. Madeline subsequently graduated from Sequoia High School in1955.
Madeline and Paul have two sons, Mark and Jeff, and when the oldest son, Mark, was about to attend college, Madeline announced, “If he can do it, then so can I."
And that she did! She studied at Pitzer College in Claremont in a special program for post-college adults while in her 40s, then earned a Master of Arts in museum studies from University of California, Riverside. She had a museum internship in England for the National Trust property “Peckover House” in Wisbech.
Later, during Dr. McReynolds’ professorship at Hope International, Madeline became known for hosting faculty parties. Hostessing and greeting guests continued when they moved to Half Moon Bay and started the tradition of an annual Christmas party in their home. She was also a member of and hostess for the American Association of University Women–Half Moon Bay book club.
Even though Madeline experienced ill health for several years, she persevered and pursued her artistic talents using paper as an art medium. She expressed this talent in an office full of papers of all colors, the necessary tools, and many other elements.
She designed and sold all-occasion greeting cards and small hand-folded boxes that contained Ghirardelli chocolate squares. These became treasured gifts for those who attended Paul and Madeline's Christmas party. The little boxes were also given to the first-time visitors at the Community United Methodist Church. Many people have remarked that they own many years’ worth of “Madeline Boxes,” made with the unique folds.
Using her sense of humor, there was a joke she liked to tell: “I’m known as the card lady and I’m known as the box lady, but I’ll never make bags.”
The McReynoldses traveled regularly for many years all over Europe. The couple’s very first trip to Europe, however, in 1970, was in a Volkswagen camper that they had delivered to them in Luxembourg. They traveled for six weeks all over Europe and then flew back to New York City where Paul’s parents met them with their two sons. They then drove for four weeks sightseeing with the boys from New York back home to Claremont.
Madeline leaves her sons, Mark (Karen), of Pomona, Calif., and Jeff (Cynthia), of El Granada, and grandchildren Luke (Allison), of Sacramento, Joren (Andrea), of Denver, Auston, of Sacramento, Rachel Welsh (Brendan), of Alexandria, Va., and Joel (May), of Seattle, Wash. She leaves great-grandchildren Zoe and Zachary McReynolds, and Tabitha and Simon Welsh. She leaves a cousin, Brad Evans (Jean), of San Carlos, Calif.
A celebration of life is planned for April 2, 2022, at the Community United Methodist Church where Madeline and Paul were members for 20 years.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Hope International University, 2500 Nutwood, Fullerton, CA 92831 for a Madeline McReynolds scholarship for post-college adults.
