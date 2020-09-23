Madalena Brazil, 98, passed from congestive heart failure on Sept. 17, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family at her home in Half Moon Bay as she entered into eternal rest.
Madalena was born on Oct. 10, 1921, in Faja de São João, São Jorge, Azores. She was raised by her father with the help of her godmother because her mother passed away when she was only 9 months old. She fell in love and married the love of her life, Jose Brazil, on April 1,1940. They continued to reside in her hometown in the Azores for the first 21 years of their marriage where they also raised their five daughters. The family immigrated in 1961 to the United States, where they spent the next 20 years of their marriage together until Jose passed away in 1981.
They first lived in the Central Valley in California working on a dairy farm, and shortly thereafter, in 1965, settled in Half Moon Bay, where Madalena and Jose both worked for a local flower nursery. Madalena continued to work there until she retired. But she liked to keep busy, so she took on sewing projects for a local dry cleaning business owned by three of her daughters.
Madalena lived nearly as long without her love, Jose, as the number of years they were married. She never wanted to remarry as she felt her love for him was so special she could never love another the same way.
Madalena lit up a room with her contagious laugh and loved to share stories of her youth and time in the Azores, and even up until her death had a memory like no other. She would share her memories with such great detail that they would transport the listener back in time and make one feel as if they were there. Madalena had a generous spirit and, despite not being of great means, would always prioritize giving to her favorite charities for the needy. She never missed a single birthday of any of her many family members as they were her greatest joy in this life.
Madalena is survived by her five daughters: Arlete Silva (Tony Faial), Aldora (Tony) Lourenco, Darlinda (Joe) Vaz, Ozzi Vaz, and Dacia Faria. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Brazil, her three sons-in-law, Carlos Silva, Tony Faria and Tony Vaz, as well as her parents, Jose and Isabel dos Reis, four brothers and three sisters.
A private funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church later in the week when she will also be laid to rest next to the love of her life at
Our Lady of the Pillar / Holy Cross Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.