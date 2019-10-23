In her 50 years on the coast, she knew a lot of people, but we only know one like her.
Share your memories of this remarkable woman with gratitude and joy.
Please join us from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the American Legion post, 470 Capistrano Road, to honor and celebrate the life of Lyna Yaphe.
Friends, family, food, music and drinks. Inquiries to: seasidelyna@gmail.com
