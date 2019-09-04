  1. Home
Lyna Yaphé, a vibrant woman and mother, passed away with grace and serenity on Aug. 21, 2019. She raised her daughter, Terra, in Miramar and resided in the Bay Area for over 50 years. 

In 2018, Lyna relocated with her three dogs to the Pacific Northwest to be near her daughter. The dogs are now with Terra. In life, Lyna was a strong, beautiful and accomplished woman who recently celebrated the achievements of her lifetime with the love and support of friends and family.

Lyna left a legacy of creation and charity. She had an eye for detail and outside-the-box thinking and always had it in her heart to improve the lives of those less fortunate. She amazed us with her ingenuity and ability to surpass all expectations. Lyna lived a life of vistas and at the end reached her zenith.

There will be a gathering in gratitude of the imprint she left on those who knew her. If you’d like to attend this event, please inquire by emailing seasidelyna@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, please carry her mantle; if you see someone struggling, pause and ask how you can help.

