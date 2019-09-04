Lyna Yaphé, a vibrant woman and mother, passed away with grace and serenity on Aug. 21, 2019. She raised her daughter, Terra, in Miramar and resided in the Bay Area for over 50 years.
In 2018, Lyna relocated with her three dogs to the Pacific Northwest to be near her daughter. The dogs are now with Terra. In life, Lyna was a strong, beautiful and accomplished woman who recently celebrated the achievements of her lifetime with the love and support of friends and family.
Lyna left a legacy of creation and charity. She had an eye for detail and outside-the-box thinking and always had it in her heart to improve the lives of those less fortunate. She amazed us with her ingenuity and ability to surpass all expectations. Lyna lived a life of vistas and at the end reached her zenith.
There will be a gathering in gratitude of the imprint she left on those who knew her. If you’d like to attend this event, please inquire by emailing seasidelyna@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, please carry her mantle; if you see someone struggling, pause and ask how you can help.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(1) entry
Lyna, oh Lyna I'm so sorry you've left this earth. Each and every time we'd meet, whether at work @ NE or on Main St. you were always so attentive and interested in what was going on with me, our small town and the world around us. I shall miss you dear one. May you be at peace.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.