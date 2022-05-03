Luise Langenberg Fitzpatrick was born in Sulingen, near Bremen, Germany, on Oct. 4, 1935, and left this world on April 22, 2022, in South San Francisco (Kaiser Hospital).
She was the youngest of eleven children of parents Herman and Sophie Langenberg (both deceased) and is survived by her sister, Charlotte Langenberg Mueller (Dieter). Luise was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Fitzpatrick, who passed away in February 1993. Luise is also survived by her son, Christopher Fitzpatrick (Bettina), and his son, Luise's grandson, Devinn Fitzpatrick. Luise is also survived by Anke Hovland and Anny Kazmi who are very dear relatives.
Luise resided in Montara, Calif., for 57 years and is known to many people as the "hostess with the mostest." Her home in Montara was often filled with neighbors and friends celebrating birthdays or whatever holiday was happening. She was an excellent cook with a very big heart and a home open to all!
Luise spent the last 15 years of her working life as the friendly face to the public at Sterling Cleaners in Burlingame, Calif. She was beloved by many in the years she was employed there.
A celebration of Luise's life will be held at her home, and a request is made that any donation in her name be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Home address: P.O. Box 370495, Montara, CA 94037.
