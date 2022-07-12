Lois passed away peacefully after a prolonged illness on June 26, 2022, in Napa, Calif.
She was born in Shanghai, China, to USMC Brig. Gen. Lee and Marjorie Utz who were stationed overseas at the time. She grew up in Piedmont, Calif., moved to Southern California and graduated from Vista High School. She attended Stephens College and graduated from USC with a bachelor's degree. She married C.E. “Moon” Mullins two weeks after they met and eloped to Las Vegas. Lois toured with Moon on the Professional Golf Association Tour until they moved to Palm Desert then to Half Moon Bay, Calif., where she raised two children and enjoyed volunteering, traveling, cooking, gardening, lunching with the ladies, and playing mah-jongg.
Lois will be remembered for her keen sense of humor and love for Half Moon Bay and the San Francisco Giants, and for her passion for See’s soft centers and Haagen-Dazs coffee ice cream.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Tom Azevedo, and her son, Scott Mullins. At Lois’s request, there will be no services.
