Lisa Michele Rocha was born March 5, 1971, in Redwood City, Calif. She passed peacefully on Aug. 9, 2022, at Doctors Medical Center of Modesto.
She graduated from Half Moon Bay High School in 1988 and began studying accounting at Cañada College. She waitressed for over 16 years in Half Moon Bay at various restaurants, such as the former Happy Cooker, Half Moon Bay Bakery, and Cunha’s Country Store and Deli. At age 26, she had her only child, Vanessa Rocha. The two moved to the Central Valley in 2003 with her mother, Sharon Paguel, and stepfather Modesto Paguel.
In Tracy, Calif., she began working as a cashier at Chevron and later at Dollar Tree. She enjoyed riding her bike, listening to rock bands, and visiting the coast in her free time. Despite many of life's adversities and health challenges, she persisted. After enduring kidney failure, she began hemodialysis and awaited a possible kidney transplant beginning in 2014.
In September 2014, she welcomed her only grandchild, Dominic Ezquivel. In Tracy, she is a member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch No. 390. She received a kidney transplant in December of 2019 and has spent the rest of her days working at Walmart in Manteca, walking her beloved four-legged friend Ghost, and enjoying time with grandson Dominic.
She is predeceased by grandparents Joseph and Lola Lombardi, and Daniel and Laurel Rocha. She is also predeceased by her father, Joseph D. Rocha, uncle Manuel Rocha, and aunts Laura Riddell and Tina Galvin. She is also predeceased by close friends Glenn Adams and Dianne Scribner.
In Manteca, she is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sharon and Modesto Paguel. She is also survived by daughter Vanessa Rocha and grandson Dominic Ezquivel. In Half Moon Bay, she is survived by her brother, Gregory Rocha, and his children Devlin, Shiloh, Violet and Calvin. She is survived by stepsiblings Sean Cosart, Troy Paguel and Michael Paguel. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins on the coast. In Ceres, Calif., she is survived by godmother Linda Langrell. Her dog continues to live at the family home.
Family and friends are invited and welcomed to her celebration of life at 11 a.m., on Aug. 28, at her mother's home in Manteca. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Manteca Animal Services at 115 E. Wetmore St. Manteca, CA 95337 in memory of Lisa Rocha and her love for animals.
