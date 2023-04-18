Lisa Gallues Kinney passed away on March 20, 2023, at age 66, due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Lisa was courageous throughout her 38 years of living with MS. Always positive, always proactive and never complaining. She was steadfast in her determination to look on the bright side of life.
Lisa was born in Reno on Dec. 24, 1956, to Marjorie and Henry Gallues. She was the third of four children: Denise Gallues, Martin Gallues and Felis Gallues. Lisa graduated from Wooster High School in 1974 and then graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, in 1978 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and history. Lisa was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. After graduating from UNR, Lisa accepted a position with the Macy's fine china buying office and moved to San Francisco.
Lisa met her husband, Stephen Kinney, in 1982, and they were married in February 1983. With the start of a lifelong, loving marriage, they soon settled in 1985 in Half Moon Bay where they spent the next 38 years. Lisa and Stephen had two children, Daniel and Sophia.
From her childhood throughout her adult life, Lisa was an avid reader. In addition to books, Lisa loved to read the sports page in the daily newspaper, as the sports writers were so “colorful and entertaining.” That began her love of baseball, football and basketball. After the sports page, the daily crossword puzzle was generally next, and, later in the day, an afternoon phone call to her mother in Reno to work the "daily jumble" together.
Lisa loved her family, extended family and friends. She always remembered everyone's special day, from birth dates to anniversaries. And Lisa was great at planning and executing many themed birthday parties for the kids, from pirate treasure hunts to scavenging for dinosaur eggs. And when visiting friends and family, Lisa would always bring fresh-baked goodies. Every December, for two weeks, Lisa would bake, assemble and hand paint her famous New Zealand Christmas Cookies. Thirty-six dozen of these cookies would be given to family and friends each Christmas.
Lisa had a special gift for making her house a warm and loving home. Her culinary skills were simply incredible. Whenever family members (of which there were many) had a cooking question, their first call was to Lisa. And as a host, no detail was ever overlooked.
Lisa was sweet, kind, considerate, beautiful and a lovely person, but also had a very mischievous sense of humor and wit. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
A celebration of Lisa will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, at Rancho San Rafael, Wilbur D. May Center Garden Court in Reno.
