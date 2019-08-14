  1. Home
Linda L. Anzalone
Linda L. Anzalone

In loving memory of Linda L. Anzalone, wonderful wife of Leonard E. Anzalone. Linda passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, 2019, with her husband and three sons, Mark, Brian and Kevin, at her side. In addition to her husband and three boys, Linda leaves behind three beautiful daughters-in-law, Julie, Cindy and Nikki, along with five grandchildren, Ella, Jacob, Peyton, Quinn and Jaxen.

Never to be forgotten, Linda, "My Baby Girl."

