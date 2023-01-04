Linda Joyce Varni, age 73, of Belmont, Calif., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Linda was born on Nov. 2, 1949, in San Mateo, Calif., daughter of the late Ferdinando and Rose Barcellone. As a young girl, she worked alongside her sister, Shirley, at their parents’ family business in Half Moon Bay, Barcellone’s Fruit and Vegetable Stand, located along Highway 1. Growing up, Linda and her sister enjoyed being members of 4-H.
Linda moved to Belmont in 1975 after she married the love of her life, Russell Varni. The marriage was blessed with two children, Michael and Jeannine. Linda’s first job outside of the family business was working for Pan Am Airlines. She loved working there and enjoyed her travel benefits until 1991. In 1994, Linda earned her real estate license and really enjoyed helping people in the Bay Area achieve the American dream of homeownership. After Russell passed away in 1998, she took over his Allison Transmission shop named Superior Transmissions Inc. until 2012. She helped to repair firetrucks, tour buses, school buses, sanitary and delivery trucks. She last worked at Intero Real Estate Services in San Carlos and was loved and respected among her colleagues.
Linda was a bright light and radiated kindness wherever she went. Her smile was contagious and a part of who she was. Linda had a knack for connecting with people and touched so many lives with her warmth and her caring and kind personality that made everyone want to be around her. Linda moved to Milton, Georgia, in 2021 to live closer to her grandchildren whom she adored and loved spending time with almost every single day. Her grandchildren had such a strong connection with their Nana from the start. Of all the things she did in life, it was quite evident that being Nana to Russell and Kelsey was by far her favorite thing.
Along with her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernesto and Santina Giovannoni, her brother Lawrence John Barcellone (age 2), and Russell Varni.
She is survived by her two loving children, Michael Varni, of Milton, Georgia, and Jeannine Sheehan (Kyle), of Alpharetta, Georgia; her two grandchildren, Russell Lightfoot Sheehan (age 2) and Kelsey Lynn Sheehan (age 10 months); her sister, Shirley Moorhouse, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; her uncle, George Giovannoni (Audrey); many nephews and nieces, including her godson and nephew, Jason Moorhouse (Kristin), and goddaughter Dawn Presse (Chris).
Linda’s passing has left a void in our lives, and we will miss her incredibly. Russell and Kelsey will always know how much Nana loved them.
Linda’s Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2023, at Redwood Baptist Church, 2323 Euclid Ave., Redwood City, Calif. Interment will be at Skylawn Memorial Park. Following the conclusion of the interment service, a reception and lunch will be held in the Fellowship Hall at Redwood Baptist Church. All are invited to attend.
