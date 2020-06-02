Lillian Stephanik passed away at Cedar Lane Care Home in Montara on April 26, 2020. She was 106 years old.
Lillian was born on June 15, 1913, in Elizabeth, N.J., as Leocadia (Lillian) Helen Wojciak. She was the oldest of four children to parents Julia Rensdziniak and Thaddeus Wojciak, who immigrated to this country from Poland in the early 1900s. Lily grew up in the family’s café and boarding house, which served newly arrived Polish immigrants and aided in their adjustment to and settlement in their new country.
After graduating from high school, Lillian worked at Deal Manufacturing Co. Originally a mattress factory, Deal converted to munitions manufacturing during World War II. She served there until the end of the war.
Lillian’s true passion in the 1920s and ’30s lay in creating and sewing costumes for her sister Irene, a well-known vaudeville performer on the East Coast. Lillian also served as Irene’s piano accompanist during rehearsals.
After the end of World War II, Lillian met, dated and married Francis Stephanik (Szcezpanik), who had served in the armed forces for three years as an auto mechanic servicing Allied convoy trucks. The couple moved to Linden, N.J., where Lillian raised her family and worked as a seamstress. She was also known as an excellent baker and gifted gardener.
Later in her life, Lillian and her husband spent many enjoyable years together, highlighted by travel to the West Coast to visit family in California. After Francis’s passing, she became active in many civic organizations in Linden and nursed her passions for gardening and sewing.
At the age of 92, she moved to Montara, Calif., where she first lived with her daughter’s family and later at Cedar Lane Care Home. Thanks to her proximity to her loving family and the unparalleled compassion of the caregivers at Cedar Lane, Lily spent her last 14 years living what she called “the good life” — enjoying food, company, a good beer and the flowers she loved with all her heart.
Lily was known for her joyous outlook on life, for her lifelong love of music, animals, and everything green, for her ability to see the positive side of almost everything, for her infectious smile, for her limitless kindness, and for the love and gratitude she showed to everyone who knew her.
Due to COVID-19, a gathering to celebrate Lillian’s life will take place when such events are safe. In the meantime, those wishing to share memories and photographs may visit www.forevermissed.com/lillian-stephanik. In addition, Lily loved and respected nature with all her heart. Anyone who would like to honor her can make a donation in her name to a nonprofit whose mission is to preserve nature.
