Lillian L. Arata was born on Aug. 31, 1933, and she passed comfortably in her home at the ranch in San Gregorio, Calif., on May 4.
Lillian was a strong figure in our family. The leading lady. She was tough, yet kind and gentle. She taught us the importance of family, selflessness and good character.
Lillian enjoyed a long life of working beside her husband, Clarence. They married in 1952, and started a family. They had many successful years together, doing what they both loved.
Lillian was smart, determined, and handy when it came to fixing things. She loved animals. Her last horse was Dolly. She took immaculate care of Dolly, who meant so much to her. She loved gardening and had a big beautiful garden filled with so many fun things for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to enjoy.
She was a woman whose work ethic was second to none. Even when she had been working outside all day, she would gladly prepare big meals for everyone. She loved to see us all laugh, be happy, and visit in that big yellow farm kitchen. We are grateful for the years she shared with us and how her thoughtfulness and kindness impacted our lives.
She was a respected woman, who loved her family and America.
Lillian is survived by her four daughters, JoAnn Arata-Bruce, of California; Sue Arata, of Montana; twin daughters Diane Arata and Doris Gallup, of Oregon. Lillian had nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life this September at the Ranch.
