Leslie Victor Major (Les) passed away peacefully after a long illness on Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 81.
Les was born Jan. 26, 1939, in Royal Oak, Mich. At the age of 17, he joined the Air Force and served four years. Upon leaving the Air Force he moved to Half Moon Bay and was employed as a mechanic for United Airlines for 34 years.
Les was a proud member of the American Legion Coastside Post 474 for 36 years. Les is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Jane, son Scott, sisters Jeannie (Ted) and Lorraine, brothers Richard (Mel), Al (Sheila), Walter (Nancy) and grandchildren Justin (Britny), Andrew (Alex), and Rebecca.
Les was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Stetson, and father Edward Major, and brother Andrew Major.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 474, HaIf Moon Bay, Calif.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.