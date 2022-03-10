Leroy Eugene Wolfe, aka “Lee” Wolfe, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at age 80. Lee was born on Dec. 23, 1941, and raised in Memphis, Tennessee.
Lee was the strong, silent type, always compassionate and aware of those around him. Lee loved people — all kinds of people. Lee loved being a part of a community. As a San Francisco street artist, Lee sold his photography on the Embarcadero where he had many friends. More than chocolate, Lee’s great love was acting. He was a member of SAG and acted in film, television and theater.
He loved travel, photography, graffiti, many good rescue dog companions, being in the pool but not swimming, and spending time with family.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Sunday, her two sons, Abariss and Marc, and grandson Rowan. From a prior marriage, Lee is survived by Malia Defay-Brown and her children, Kalena and Walter, and grandchildren Kaikea, Kala'i, Tamara and Ryan.
The ceremony will be private. Lee will forever be in our hearts.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.