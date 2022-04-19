Lawrence "Larry" L. Standaert, of Half Moon Bay, Calif., made his way to heaven on March 11, 2022. He passed away from natural causes and was surrounded by his loved ones. He was 84 years old.
Born in Kewanee, Ill., to Lawrence L. J. and Isabelle Standaert, Larry, a devout Catholic, attended Kewanee High School (Class of 1955) and furthered his education at Blackburn College where he later became an engineer. He was employed by many well-known companies including the Caterpillar Tractor Company, Sunstrand Aviation Aerospace and, lastly, Komatsu America, from which he retired.
Larry lived an incredible and adventurous life. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, as well as traveling the globe visiting wonderful places such as Japan, Hawaii, South America and many more. He also loved the great "Duke" John Wayne and good country music.
Larry was predeceased by his parents and his son, Lawrence Jr. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, of 62 years; daughter Michele (John) and granddaughter Shelby, of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson Conrad (Debra) and granddaughters Christine and Victoria, of Peoria, Ill.; brother Jim, niece Tennile, and nephew Jimmy, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; grandson Lawrence Ill (Stacy); granddaughter Miranda; cousins; and many beautiful great-grandchildren. Larry adored his many conversations with his cousin, Joanne, of Kewanee, Ill. He will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, it would be Larry's greatest wish for donations to be sent to the American Legion Coastside Post 474 in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Donations can be addressed to the American Legion Coastside, Post 474, P.O. Box 2855, El Granada, CA 94018.
He will be laid to rest at Skylawn Cemetery.
