On Oct. 11, 2022, nine days after celebrating 50 years of marriage to the love of his life, Shirley, Lawrence “Larry” Gurnett worked his final watch. His family is sure he is golfing, playing tennis, traveling, reading and enjoying a nice dry martini or a glass of his favorite Far Niente cabernet sauvignon in the heavens above.
Born in Tucson, Ariz., on May 18, 1937, Larry loved the outdoors and enjoyed the independence given him as the second oldest of six children. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 17 and traveled the world. He then made his way to Fort Bragg, Calif., where he raised three children, Debbie, LeAnn and Wayne. It is in Fort Bragg that he decided he was meant to be a career policeman.
Thus began his career, first in Fort Bragg, then San Francisco, where he met his second wife and the love of his life, Shirley, and climbed the public service ladder — from beat cop to his highest honor when he was selected by Frank Jordan and Dianne Feinstein to be a deputy chief of police for SFPD until his retirement in 1991.
Larry and Shirley enjoyed 30-plus years of retirement. They traveled across America and the globe yet always found joy coming home to Half Moon Bay, where they lived on Kehoe Avenue since 1976. And although the last few years weren't ideal, there were still moments of joy. Larry and Shirley would sit in their driveway and wave at strangers and neighbors. From that same driveway they would visit with family, friends, celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, and simply enjoy living in their paradise.
Due to failing health, they moved from their home to Sunrise Senior Living in Burlingame. While requiring help to live every day, Larry charmed his attentive caregivers. He earned the nicknames “chief” and “good-looking papa.”
Our family thanks Annie and her team on Reminiscence for the gentle and respectful care provided our “Papa” in his final months. We also thank the many family and friends who called and visited, helping make his final days a reminder of how much he was loved — especially his good friend Jeremiah, longtime caregiver Patricia, daughter-in-law Theone, son-in-law Bob, and grandsons Bryan and Ryan.
Larry is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters Debbie and Devra; sons Kevin and Wayne; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; family and friends.
Larry's life will be honored and celebrated from 12 to 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Basque Cultural Center in South San Francisco. Until then, we will continue to honor a life well lived and mourn a loss that has left a hole in our hearts.
