LaVonne “Bonn” Rozhon, an 11-year resident of El Granada, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Surrounded by her loving family, she died peacefully at the home of her son, Edward.
Encouraged by her son and daughter-in law, LaVonne relocated from Lafayette, Ind., in 2009 to live with them, escaping the harsh Indiana winters and embracing opportunities to sit in her car along the ocean to watch the waves and surfers. At the age of 82, rather than travel to the Bay Area by plane, she elected to travel by train to take in the sights of the Great Plains and the great mountain ranges of the Western states. On this two-day adventure, she was accompanied by her granddaughter, Emily Rozhon.
Bonn enjoyed borrowing DVDs from the
library, roaming the aisles at New Leaf, and most recently, sharing lunches at the Senior Coastsiders. She has a cameo in its online
video; she is in the last clip, boarding the
bus.
Bonn embraced new technology, loved her iPad, and was a savvy online shopper. She was inquisitive and passed on her love of science to her son. During her working years, LaVonne was a medical technologist in the diagnostic laboratory at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Lafayette, Ind. She was also employed by the American Red Cross to facilitate the travel of members of the U.S. Armed Forces from overseas assignments to their homes in Northwestern Indiana on the occasion of family deaths or medical emergencies. She was a 16-year demo lady at Sam’s Club in Lafayette and was their top seller. She increased their sales of mattresses by reclining on a store mattress display, dressed up in a cozy bathrobe, with book in hand and a clip-on night light.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E. Rozhon, in 1998, and son Kevin Rozhon, in 2015, both of Lafayette, Ind.
LaVonne is survived by her daughter, Laura Rozhon, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., and Laura’s sons, Benjamin and Daniel Hoggatt, of Arizona, and Jonathan Hoggatt, of Boston, Mass., her son, Edward, his wife, Peggy, as well as their daughters, Genevieve Rozhon, of McKinleyville, Calif., and Emily Rozhon (Mark DeLullo), of Fairfax, Va.
A memorial Mass celebrating LaVonne’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on March 13 at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay. A reception will follow at the Rozhon household.
A special thank you to all those who cared for LaVonne at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation and Stanford Hospital.
