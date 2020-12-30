Lars Anderson Jensen, 63, of El Granada, Calif., passed away suddenly on Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by family.
Lars was born at Palo Alto Hospital on Nov. 3, 1957. He graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School where he played football, baseball and wrestled. He continued on to receive a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology, and a teaching credential and master’s from San Francisco State University where he also was a varsity wrestler.
Lars married Chanda Sams on June 4, 1988; they were married 32 years.
Lars was a collegiate wrestling coach at San Francisco State University for 37 years. In 1997, he led SFSU wrestling to the university’s first and only team national championship in any sport. Lars enjoyed golfing, running and the outdoors. Lars was a member of several halls of fame, most notably San Mateo County Sports, San Francisco State University, NCAA Division II, National Wrestling and California Wrestling halls. He was also actively involved in the National Wrestling Coaches Association, NCAA Rules Committee, California Wrestling Hall of Fame and USA Wrestling.
Lars is survived by his wife, Chanda, daughter Lara, son Brendan, mother June, sister Kim, brothers Chris, Paul and Thor, his identical twin.
Lars is preceded in death by Paul Jensen, his father.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Dec. 31, at Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park in San Jose. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oak Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to California Wrestling Hall of Fame Scholarship Program. Please write checks to: CWHOF Scholarship Program and note on the check “Lars Jensen Remembrance.” Mail checks to CWHOF Scholarship Program – Lars Jensen, c/o Clark Conover, CWHOF Treasurer, 1944 Meadow Glen Drive, Livermore, CA 94551.
Memorial donations may also be given to the Lars Jensen Memorial Scholarship (for San Francisco State wrestling). Mail Checks to San Francisco State University – Lars Jensen, 1600 Holloway Ave, ADM153, San Francisco, CA 94132. (For those that would like to use electronic payment, please see sfstategators.com.)
The family of Lars Anderson Jensen wishes to thank the staff at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Lars will be held at a date in the future.
Lars was my teammate, and friend for over 40 years.
Simply put, God doesn't make them any better.
The Wrestling world and SFSU especially is deeply saddened by this enormous loss.
I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Chanda, Mrs. Jensen, Thor and the children.
RIP Lars. You were the best.
Norm Armstrong
