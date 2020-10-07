  1. Home
During the troubling times we are presently having with the fires burning wildly in California and COVID-19, it is very difficult to stay focused and think the way we would when everyday life was normal as usual. Not to mention adding a family death to go along with the troubling times mentioned above.

Due to these circumstances I am making the following corrections for the obituary of Larry Fortado posted in the Half Moon Bay Review, dated Sept. 30, 2020.

Larry was preceded in death by his uncle James “Babe” Fortado and younger brother William Fortado. Larry was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Fortado.

Mary was part of Larry’s life and together with Lawrence Fortado Sr. raised Larry from 1970 until she passed in 2004.

Larry is survived by his father, Larry Fortado Sr., and partner Lalita Sharma, his mother Jackie Martin, his sister Lisa Marie and life partner Deana McGregor.

He is also survived by children Kristina Fortado, Kyle Love and Megan Nicotero and one grandson Lawrence Love. He is also survived by his best buddy Dylan James Anderson.

