Larry was born on May 1, 1961, in Marin County. He grew up on the Half Moon Bay Coastside with his father, Lawrence Fortado Sr. He began commercial fishing at the age of 11 with his father, learning everything he could from his father. From these experiences he came to know his calling and spent the next five decades at his second home: the ocean.
He excelled in his craft, from fishing crab, trawling for halibut, sole and rockfish, trolling for salmon and fishing herring in San Francisco Bay. He even longlined for ahi in Hawaii. In Alaska he served as engineer on large fishing vessels, responsible for all it took to keep the vessel in good working order. His natural intelligence led him to self-learn engineering on boats including how to repair engines or electronics and much more. If he wasn’t fixing something in his work or for himself, he was giving a helping hand to others, not only in the fishing community,but to all people in need.
Larry was incredibly gifted, not only as an engineer, mechanic and fisherman but as a friend who shared his knowledge and experience, often putting others’ needs in front of his own. This sentiment was shared in an outpouring of support from the community following his death. One such man noted, “To those of you who did not know him, he was one of those types of people that would go way out of his way to help others, as he did for me.”
He became an integral part of his father’s company, Three Captains Sea Products.
With tenacity and determination, he continued working and contributing until just a few weeks ago. Twenty months ago, he was given the devastating news he had cancer. It was hard for him to realize he was no more the captain of his ship, but he fought hard and courageously, never giving up or letting go of his choice to live a joyful life. Up to and including his last day, he made those with him laugh and, in turn, gave that Fortado smile. Sadly, his battle ended Thursday, Sept. 24.
Larry had a big heart, was kind and funny! When he knew he had got others to laugh, his smile would light up a room. He loved going to the American Legion in Princeton, drinking his ginger ale and talking to the guys. He often had his and Deanna’s dogs, Mia and Cooper, in tow. (He took them with him everywhere, as he had all his other dogs: Ebony, Brandy and Bella.)
He was an amazing son, father, grandfather, brother and life partner to Deanna.
Larry Fortado was a remarkably dependable man whose love for others, for the ocean and for his fishing community ran deeply in his soul. He was one-of-a -kind and will truly be missed by so many.
Larry was preceded in death by his uncle James “Babe“ Fortado and younger brother William Fortado.
Larry is survived by his father Larry Fortado Sr., mothers Jackie Martin and Lalita Sharma, by sister Lisa Marie and life partner Deanna McGregor. He is also survived by children Kristina Fortado, Kyle Love and Megan Nicotera, and one grandson Lawrence Love. He is also survived by his best buddy, Dylan James Anderson.
