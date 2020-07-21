Kristin Jean Jensen was born at Stanford Hospital on Jan. 29, 1962, to Edith and Richard “Dick” Jensen. Kristin grew up in Menlo Park and developed a love for the arts at a young age, performing as the lead in many plays with TheatreWorks and during her time at Menlo-Atherton High School.
Kristin attended the University of California, Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, she had her taste of Hollywood and appeared in the 1993 movie, “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.” Kristin decided to continue her studies at Notre Dame de Namur University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s in business management.
Kristin was a Coastside resident for over 34 years. She was truly grateful to be a part of the coastal community and felt blessed to raise and nurture her children by the sea. She was a devoted mother and avid volunteer in the community. Kristin helped organize the North Coast Roller Hockey League and led the campaign to fund the rink at Half Moon Bay High School. She taught religious education and lent her beautiful voice to the morning Mass choir at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. She was a talented performer
and took the stage at the Coastal Repertory Theatre. Her favorite was performing with her daughter, Gabi, in “The Sound of Music.” Kristin also organized a local Adopt a Marine care package network that sent monthly packages and letters to Marines deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. She loved Half Moon Bay and the uniqueness of the quaint community.
Kristin made a successful career in banking and was most proud of her recent work at Community Bank of The Bay. She was dedicated to supporting San Mateo County small businesses during the current pandemic.
Her career was not what defined her. Kristin’s pride and joy were her sons, daughter, grandchildren and furry companion, Cooper. Kristin was adored and loved by many. The people in Kristin’s life knew her as compassionate, generous and creative soul. Kristin was challenged in her life at an early age, with the loss of her mother. She struggled with the recent loss of her daughter, Gabi, to cancer, the difficulties of the pandemic, and the passing of her faithful dog, Cooper. Kristin touched the lives of everyone she knew. She will continue to be loved and cherished in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Gabrielle Benz. She is survived by her sons, Christian and Bryce Jensen, daughter-in-law Niki Jensen, son-in-law Mathew Benz, grandchildren James Huene and Iris Jensen, brother Rodney Jensen, sister Susan Kreutzer, nephews Jeren and Loren Jensen, Austin Kreutzer, Travis Maahs, by nieces Tatiana Flores, Sabrina and Alejandra Maahs, Annie Nelson, by best friend Kim Beber, and the Jensen, Nielsen, Flores, and McNamara families.
Due to COVID-19 a memorial has not been scheduled. Her sons will post more information on social media in the future when the time is right. Thank you everyone for your understanding support.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.