“Live life to the fullest. No matter what the situation.”
— Kevin Murray
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Kevin Wayne Murray, a most beloved son, grandson, uncle and brother passed away at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
He was a one-of-a-kind family member and an exceptional friend. He was surrounded by friends and family, all of whom gave their blessings, lifted him up in spirit, and guided him home.
Kevin succumbed to a four-year battle with leukemia and lymphoma. He passed away peacefully, but a little too early.
Kevin was early to everything, having the opportunity to shine his generosity, kindness, loyalty and light on all those around. No one and nothing needed to wait for him.
He resided in Auburn, Calif., sharing his house with roommate Doug Fellman. Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Wayne Murray. He will be missed every day by his grandmother Louise (who is 102), mother Jeanette, brother Mike Zerbe (Stacy Frink) and an 8-year-old nephew, Blake, along with many loving relatives and amazing friends.
His soul and spirit found the light!
In lieu of sympathy cards and flowers, contributions may be made to: LLS (Leukemia and Lymphoma Society), 101 Montgomery St., Suite 750, San Francisco, CA 94104. (415) 625-1100 or lls.org.
“Build me a son, oh Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gently in victory.”
— General Douglas MacArthur
A celebration of life will be held at 11:25 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25. It will be held at the Small Hall of the I.D.E.S. complex in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
