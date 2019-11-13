Kenneth Andrew Ruddock, long-time resident of Pescadero and Bonny Doon, passed away peacefully in San Bruno on Nov. 9 at age 94.
Born and raised in Nova Scotia, Canada, Ken served in the Canadian Army in Europe in World War II, and was educated in electrical engineering. He received his bachelor’s degree at University of Toronto and a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
A Silicon Valley pioneer, Ken joined Varian Associates in Palo Alto in 1957. In 1961, he co-founded Spectra-Physics, Inc., which grew to be the world’s largest maker of gas lasers.
In retirement, Ken lived in Pescadero and Bonny Doon. Ken’s lifelong passions included amateur radio (he took first place in several worldwide “ham radio” contests from his Pescadero station, K6HNZ), and camping and backpacking in Yosemite and the High Sierra. An avid golfer, he discovered the golf courses at Ocean Colony in 1974 and played there weekly for many years. He faithfully followed the San Jose Sharks and held Stanford football season tickets for many years.
He is preceded in death by Kay, his wife of 43 years, his second wife, Barbara, and his brothers Francis and Bob.
He is survived by his children, Steve, Jeff and Cindy, and grandchildren John and Will.
The family will hold private services.
