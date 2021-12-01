Kathy Anne Garber (Little) was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in San Francisco, Calif., and passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kathy worked for Pac Bell from 1971 to 1976 and turned her love of children into a business by opening Golden Apple Daycare, which she ran for nine years, and had a love for all animals. Her greatest accomplishment was being a wife and raising her two children whom she adored.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jerry Garber; son Kenneth Garber; and daughter Carrie Forrester.
