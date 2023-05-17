Our dearly beloved Julio passed away on May 5, 2023. Julio was born in El Paso, Texas, moved to California with his family in the late 1950s, and grew up in San Francisco. After marriage, he and his wife moved to the coast and had lived here for 47 years.
Julio was always known as a notable fisherman. He was an inspiration to many fishermen by being identified with the name “Eight Ball,” which was the name of his boat. He spent his whole life enjoying what he did best, which was fishing. Whether it was with family or friends, Julio always loved it. A friend to many, Julio was always a charismatic guy, always making jokes and putting smiles on faces. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping around California and fishing in many lakes. Julio will always be remembered as a notable fisherman and a person who stays forever in your heart.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; his daughter, Laurie; his sister, Molly; his granddaughter, Isabella; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
