Julie Miles Reilly & Jody Martin Silva

Julie and Jody spent the last 20 years of their lives together.
They were introduced while attending support meetings on the Coastside and have been by each other’s side ever since. Together they helped countless individuals stay sober while maintaining their own sobriety.
They both shared a passion for the California Coast. Together they embarked on adventures, whether it be a weekend getaway to Monterey or Big Sur or weeklong vacations to Mexico, Hawaii, and Boston to visit Julie’s family.
Their devotion to each other and our Lord kept them busy volunteering their time at several local church functions like Table of Plenty and events at the Mariners and Methodist churches. They both felt very much at home being close to God.
Julie and Jody touched the lives of so many people on the coast and surrounding communities. They truly cared about other and will be dearly missed by their families and all who knew them.
Julie passed in April 2020. Due to pandemic restrictions, her service was postponed.
Before his untimely passing, Jody, his sister Michele, and Julie’s niece Beth were planning a service for Julie. The families have decided to celebrate their lives together in one gathering.
Please join us for their memorial service and a celebration of life for Julie and Jody who are with our Lord and together again.
All God’s children are welcome: 12 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Community United Methodist Church, 777 Miramontes Street, in Half Moon Bay, Calif.
Julie, I will miss you and am glad I had the chance to meet Jodie many years ago. Respectfully, Chris
