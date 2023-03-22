Judith “Judy” Jane McGregor, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, at home while surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy, the proud and devoted daughter of Jean and Harry Rose, lived on the Coastside for the majority of her life and was a longtime resident of Montara, Calif. She was a graduate of Half Moon Bay High School and was married to her high school sweetheart of over 57 years, the late Dennis McGregor. She was known for her kindness, heartwarming sense of humor, and unwavering resilience.
She was also a distinguished and hardworking employee on the manufacturing floor of the See’s Candies factory in South San Francisco, Calif., for over 37 years. She enjoyed traveling, baking (best baker ever!), swimming, decorating and relaxing with family. No one who met Judy could ever forget her warm smile and kind nature. She is remembered as a caring and beautiful mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie Rose, Denise Turner and Deanna McGregor; sister Susan Mueller; and her five grandchildren. She will be incredibly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Miller Dutra Coastside Chapel at 11 a.m. on April 7, 2023, followed by interment at Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Judy proudly supported and donated to St. Jude Hospital's mission for over 30 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.